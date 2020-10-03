Intel’s Core i9-9900K and i7-9700K Coffee Lake CPUs have never been cheaper

Intel’s Core i9-9900K flagship and Core i7-9700K processor are more affordable than ever, it would seem.

Tom’s Hardware highlighted some fresh data from CamelCamelCamel (an outfit that tracks Amazon prices), which shows that Amazon.com (US) pricing on the 9900K has hit an all-time low of $359.99 (it launched at $479), and that the 9700K has bottomed out at $289.99 (the launch price was $359); the first time the latter processor has been below the $300 mark.

This isn’t really surprising, given that Coffee Lake Refresh processors are very clearly on the way out, with Intel’s 10th-gen Comet Lake chips having established themselves for some time now, and of course another factor is the imminent launch of AMD’s Zen 3-based processors (purportedly Ryzen 5000), from which big things are expected.

Furthermore, we’ve already seen Intel promotional pushes (back in August) helping to knock down the price tags on Coffee Lake silicon; but not by this much. This is likely a case of Amazon – and other retailers, like Best Buy for example, which has the 9700K at that $289.99 mark – making their own decisions and looking to shed stock of these pricier 9th-gen models while they are still viable.

Questionable choice?

Of course, these chips remain a questionable choice anyway, certainly for someone looking at a new system given that 9th-gen is built on the old LGA1151 socket. They could, however, be a useful potential buy for someone on a low-end 9th-gen chip performing an upgrade as a stopgap measure until future Intel processors potentially make bigger waves…

As Tom’s points out, even at this lowest-ever price point, the Core i9-9900K doesn’t seem that compelling compared to the Comet Lake Core i7-10700K, which might be an i7 model, but offers better gaming (and general computing) performance, and at the moment is only about $20 more than $360 (plus it comes with all the benefits of being on that newer LGA1200 platform).

We are seeing similar price drops over in the UK, as well, with the 9900K being available for £350 at Scan for example, much lower than the £400 reached with the aforementioned Intel promo discounting back in August. Similarly, the 9700K previously witnessed a drop to around £310 but can now be had for £264 at Scan.

There are definitely bargains to be had, then, and who knows, after AMD’s Ryzen 5000 range is unleashed, we may see even more downward movement for the remaining Coffee Lake Refresh stock.

