Infinix to launch yet another budget phone on August 17

Infinix is bringing the latest member to its Hot series in India, the Infinix Hot 12. The phone will be launched on August 17 at 1.30 PM.

Infinix Hot 12 joins Infinix Hot 12 Pro and Infinix Hot 12 Play and sits between both of the phones in terms of pricing. That puts its pricing expectations to be around Rs.9,000 to Rs. 10,000. Like all other Infinix phones, it will be available on Flipkart only.

Infinix Hot 12: Key features and specifications

Infinix Hot 12 boasts a big 6.82-inch display, and it supports a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is an HD+ display, even though the display is bigger than most other phones. Infinix should've provided an FHD+ display like its previous Hot series phone, Infinix Hot 11s.

Infinix did not mention anything about the chipset of this phone. Neither did it mention anything about the RAM and internal memory variants on offer.

The phone comes in 4 different colours: 7degree Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Exploratory Blue, and Polar Black.

Coming to the cameras, like other budget phones in the segment it comes with a 50MP triple camera setup. The secondary cameras could most probably be two auxiliary 2MP sensors for macro and depth.

A 6,000mAh battery backs up the phone, and it is having fast charging support of 18W.

Infinix doesn't get the hype Redmi or Realme gets

Infinix keeps on adding new and new models to its budget portfolio in India. It is one of the brands to focus on low-end budget segments and refresh the lineup every now and then. Redmi and Realme don't launch low-budget phones as much as Infinix nowadays.

But Infinix doesn't get the hype that a new Redmi or Realme creates. It could be down to the marketing, which Infinix is yet to master. Even though the company has been in the Indian market for a long time, it doesn't have the brand recall as the other players or the market share as the other big players.

But Infinix keeps on launching new phones in its various series such as Hot and Smart, and usually provides the on-paper specification for the price. But the company needs to improve in many areas, mainly on the software and build quality if it wants to fight with the big boys.