Infinix Hot 12 Pro is the cheapest phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Infinix has launched Infinix Hot 12 Pro in India. It is a budget phone that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, making it one of the cheapest phones with that configuration. The price for the 8/128GB variant is set at Rs. 11,999.

The Hong Kong-based brand has been teasing the phone on Flipkart and it has launched finally in India today.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is launched at a starting price of Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM 64GB internal storage variant. The phone will be only available on Flipkart (opens in new tab), and the sale will start on August 8.

Here is the complete list of pricing for all variants:

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Pricing Variant Price 6/64GB Rs.10,999 8/128GB Rs. 11,999

There is a bank offer discount for the first sale, slashing the price by Rs. 1000 for both variants. The card offer is available for ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Key features and specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Pro will be coming with a 6.6-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. It will also be supporting a 90Hz refresh rate like the other smartphones from the brand like Infinix Hot 11s and Infinix Hot 12 Play. It will also support a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Infinix could have squeezed a Full HD+ panel in the phone considering Infinix Hot 11s has the same.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with the Unisoc T616 SoC, which goes hand to hand in terms of performance with Mediatek Helio G85 and Mediatek Helio G88 chipsets. Making it one of the better performances from the phones in the segment. It is definitely better than Redmi 10A Sport which was launched with Mediatek Helio A22 chipset last week.

One thing that the brand has revealed in terms of specifications is that the phone will be using UFS 2.2 storage for the phone. And it will be coming in two variants, one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is the only phone in this segment to even come with this RAM and internal storage combo.

Coming to cameras, the phone will be coming with a dual camera setup as we can see from the teasers. The primary camera will be a 50MP camera, while the secondary camera isn't mentioned officially. It would most probably be just an auxiliary camera that doesn't perform any functions like the secondary cameras in other budget Infinix phones.

On the front, there is an 8MP front camera for selfies, and it is assisted with a dual dedicated LED flash. The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and it will be charged up by an 18W fast charging.

There should be more phones with 128GB storage in the budget segment

(Image credit: Flipkart)

There aren't really many phones in the budget to come with 128GB internal storage. The recently launched Redmi 10A Sport and Tecno Spark 9 (opens in new tab) are the only few smartphones to come with 128GB internal storage. Now, Infinix Hot 12 Pro will be added to the list. But it is not enough, more brands should consider adding 128GB as an optional variant to their models in the budget segment.

128GB is usually reserved for phones costing above Rs. 15,000. Customers would love the option of a 128GB storage variant if given a choice at the price of Rs. 10,000.