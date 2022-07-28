Redmi 10A Sport launched in India - There's only one reason to buy this phone

Audio player loading…

Redmi has launched a new phone in the Redmi 10 series of phones, the Redmi 10A Sport.

Redmi 10A was launched back in April in India (opens in new tab). And Redmi 10A Sport comes with mostly the same features and specs as the Redmi 10A, and it could be considered a new variant of the phone.

Redmi 10A Sport: Pricing and availability

Redmi 10A Sport is available in only one variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is launched at a price of Rs. 10,999. It is available on Amazon and Mi.com right now. It will soon be available on Mi home, Mi studio and other retailers.

Redmi 10A Sport: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

Redmi 10A Sport comes with the usual 6.53-inch HD+ LCD, which has been used in most budget Redmi phones in recent years. It is not a high refresh rate display if you were expecting it to be one.

The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G25 SoC. It is not as powerful as the other chipsets in the segment such as Mediatek Helio G88, Mediatek Helio G85 or Snapdragon 680.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

Coming to the battery, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery. But there is no support for fast charging as the charging is capped at 10W. It is really not acceptable at this price point as most of the other phones at least have an 18W fast charging.

Buy this phone only if you want a 6/128GB phone

(Image credit: Amazon)

Redmi 10A Sport's only selling point is its higher RAM and internal storage. It does not have any other feature that can make it a better suggestion over the other phones in the budget. Phones such as Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Infinix Hot 11s, Infinix Note 12, etc. come in the same budget and all of them are much superior to this phone.

Redmi 10A Sport is one of the small sets of phones in this budget to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The only other phones that come with the same are Tecno Spark 9 (opens in new tab) and Redmi 9 Activ (opens in new tab). Both of these have slightly better specifications and could be a better option for you.

If you don't want 6GB of RAM, you could also go for the Micromax In Note 1, it comes with much better specs and features for the price, but it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced the same as Redmi 10A Sport.