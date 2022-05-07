Infinix partners with Marvel to offer Doctor Strange merchandise with Infinix 12 series

Audio player loading…

Infinix has left no stone unturned to captivate the Indian audience along with the global one with continuous launches. Now, to take a step ahead, the smartphone has teamed up with Marvel to launch a new smartphone from the Infinix Note 12 series.

The craze of the latest Marvel movie Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness and at the same time Infinix can seriously grab all the eyeballs with this partnership.

The smartphone series is all set to drop in India on May 20. It will get two new smartphones - Infinix 12 and the Infinix 12 Turbo. Expectations are that the series will get more smartphones in the series in the upcoming days.

Infinix 12 series specifications

Infinix Note 12 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with widevine L1 support. The refresh rate of the smartphone is not yet revealed, however, it seems like the smartphone will have a high refresh rate up to 120Hz refresh rate. Infinix has also confirmed that the series will be running on the Android 12 operating system.

The smartphone series will be shipped in three colour options - Silver, Blue, and Black. A major highlight regarding the series is that the colour variants will be based on the Multiverse of Madness.

It will most probably get flat edges along with a triple rear camera setup. It is being said that the series will get multiple RAM options considering the high-end specifications that are going to be the part of the devices.

Not to miss out, the smartphone series will also offer merchandise related to Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness. The smartphone series will be exclusively available on the online shopping platform Flipkart.

There is no word regarding the processor and other specifications and features of the smartphones. Nonetheless, we can say that the audience has to wait for a while to know more details about the device.