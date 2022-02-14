Infinix Zero 5G launches in India with 5GB virtual RAM and Dimensity 900 SoC

Audio player loading…

After a long wait, Infinix has finally launched a new 5G smartphone, Infinix Zero 5G, in India. The brand has tried its best to raise the bar with the rollout of the latest smartphone. Infinix has offered the Virtual RAM feature too in the device to enhance the performance graph and make it one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000.

The smartphone will have straight-up competition with the recently launched devices like Realme 9i, Redmi Note 11T, and upcoming ones like Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro, etc. Infinix Zero 5G packs a set of features, including a high refresh rate, fast charging, durable battery, and a lot more.

Infinix Zero 5G pricing and availability

The Infinix Zero 5G is available at a price of Rs 19,999 for an 8GB RAM variant paired with 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart, and it will ship in two different color variants, including Skylight Orange and Cosmic Black color options. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to start on February 18.

Infinix, in collaboration with Flipkart, is also offering Infinix Snokor wireless earbuds for Rs. 1 to all the customers who purchase the newly launched smartphone. The customers can avail the offer up to seven days after purchasing the device. Additionally, the customer can also get no-cost EMI options on the platform with selected cards.

Infinix Zero 5G specifications

Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and is based on the Android 11 operating system. It comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Along with that, users can also use the 5GB Virtual RAM as per their requirements.

Infinix Zero 5G rocks a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor with 2x optical and 30x digital zoom, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone flaunts a 16MP front camera with a dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls. It draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

