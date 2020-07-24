Infinix announces Snokor iRockers wireless earbuds in India

Infinix has finally unveiled the Snokor iRocker TWS in India. The earbuds are aimed to take on rivals with an aggressive Rs.1,499 ($20) pricing.

The Snokor iRocker TWS designed by Infinix boasts of an earpiece that has a goose egg in-ear design which Infinix says will provide three-point contact for comfortable wearing and secure fit. Weighing in just a 4g, the earbuds made of high end PU with titanium coating should be ideal for indoor usage and outdoors like workouts.

The charging case has a rectangular design with rounded corners. There is a LED indicator at the front. Infinix calls it the sub-miniature case which has a whopping 300mAh battery while the earbuds have 40mAh each.

Infinix says the iRocker TWS comes with a Hi-Fi speaker and dynamic bass boost drivers with diaphragm made of Titanium and Graphene. That's not all, as the company says it has fine tuned the bass specially for the Indian audience majority of which is always bass hungry. It says the earbuds will cover the range of low 20Hz and high 20KHz frequencies.

The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.0 and Infinix says users can make High-quality calls as well. As for pairing, it supports quick pairing functionality whereby a Red & Blue light will flicker alternatively after taking it out of the box and tapping on the device name in the phone's bluetooth settings will pair the device instantly. It also supports Auto resume and quick switch between the earbuds.

The iRocker TWS comes with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splashes while working out. There is a multi-function button on each earbud which supports actions like play/pause music, skip tracks, trigger voice assistant like Google/Siri, and hands-free calling.

Coming in at White, Black and Blue colors the iRocker TWS earbuds promise a battery life of 4 hours of music playback and 20 hours with the charging case. It is priced at Rs.1,499 and will be available on Flipkart from July 31.