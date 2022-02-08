Infinix Zero 5G with Dimensity 900 SoC to launch on February 14

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Infinix has announced that it will launch the Zero 5G in India on February 14. The company is marketing the device as the fastest 5G smartphone in the segment.

The Zero 5G is expected to be the most affordable Dimensity 900 smartphone in the market and may go head-to-head against the affordable 5G phones from the likes of Xiaomi and Realme.

0X? Mystery Revealed! 🧐😆Introducing the Infinix ZERO 5G - the fastest 5G smartphone in segment with first-in-segment Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor, UFS 3.1 and uni-curve design.Launching on 14th Feb, 12 Noon, only on @Flipkart Know more: https://t.co/dQrmybHbYZ pic.twitter.com/sMIqyReteRFebruary 8, 2022 See more

In terms of design, the phone draws inspiration from the Oppo Find X3 and the company has made sure that it created enough buzz around the launch by creating multiple social media posts, a landing page on Flipkart and a dedicated microsite teasing the benchmark scores of the upcoming phone.

The Infinix Zero 5G will be sold exclusively on Flipkart on February 14 from 12 noon and is expected to be priced below Rs 20,000. The company has revealed a couple of colour options for the device including yellow and black.

Infinix Zero 5G - What we know

The Infinix Zero 5 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with a high 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart of the device runs the Dimentsity 900 SoC with HyperEngine 3.0 that aims at improving gaming on smartphones.

The company says that with the latest version of HyperEngine, gamers can seamlessly game without being interrupted or losing connectivity. The technology also helps improve Bluetooth 5.2 connections for true wireless earphones.

Unlike a lot of other brands that cut down on the 5G bands, Infinix says that the Zero 5G will come with support for up to 13 5G bands. This puts it in league with the Galaxy M52, Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Reno 6 5G and Moto Edge 20 Fusion .

In terms of camera, the Infinix Zero 5G may come with a primary 48-megapixel sensor, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto lens with up to 30x zoom. Selfie enthusiasts may get a teardrop notch in the front of the device. The overall uni-body design of the smartphone as well as the camera enclosure takes a lot of reference from the Oppo Find X3 .

The Infinix Zero 5G is also expected to launch with fast UFS 3.1 storage. However, variants and capacity options are unclear at this time. With UFS 3.1, users can enjoy faster load times of games. Media transfer speeds from physical storage devices are also improved.

Powering the internals of the Infinix Zero 5G may be a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone is also expected to run XOS 7.6 based on Android 11 with updates for future Android to be announced at the launch event.

