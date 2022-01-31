Infinix Zero 5G tipped to get two color variants, 120Hz refresh rate and more

Audio player loading…

Infinix is going to launch its first 5G smartphone in India soon. Previously, the device appeared on the Google Play Console. The company's official Indian Twitter handle has now teased the phone and said that it is coming soon.

In a recent update, the renders and specifications of the device surfaced online, which suggest that the device is going to compete with the recently launched Realme 9i and Redmi Note 11T 5G. A report by MySmartPrice consisted of the renders of the device. The device seems to have two color options, including black and a light shade of brown. Starting with the front, the smartphone will have a bezel-less display and punch hole cutout at the top middle position for the placement of the front camera.

The back panel of the device will include a camera module at the top left corner of the device, and the Infinix branding at the bottom left. The power button and the volume rockers will be situated at the right spine of the smartphone.

From zero everything came and into zero everything merges. Get ready to witness zero in an all new avatar. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/6ndGCdFehWJanuary 30, 2022 See more

Infinix Zero 5G rumored specifications

Infinix Zero 5G may get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with 1080x2460 pixels resolution. It is also going to be the first smartphone by Infinix to get a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and will support 13 5G bands. Speculations are that it will operate on the XOS based on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, Infinix Zero 5G could flaunt a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary snapper along with an ultra-wide-angle snapper and a telephoto snapper. Until now, there is no information regarding the front camera and the configuration of secondary cameras of the device. Apart from that, the smartphone might pack a 5000mAh battery that may support 33W fast charging.

