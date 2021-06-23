India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch WTC Final finale free and from anywhere

After five-and-a-half days of absorbing Test match cricket (and rain), it all comes down to the last few hours. New Zealand have to be favorites now, with a target of 139 to lift the inaugural World Test Championship - but India picking up 10 wickets is far from inconceivable. Don't miss another run or wicket - follow our guide as we explain how to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream and watch the WTC Final 2021 online, wherever you are in the world.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Tim Southee, Tom Latham vs Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma vs Neil Wagner. With so many top-class individual battles on the cards, this has been a real treat for cricket fans the world over.

Both are fantastic teams with a series of star players, but there can be only one winner. And after almost a week of attritional conditions, brave batting and spectacular swing bowling, it's time to settle in for a fascinating final passage of the 2021. WTC Final.

The Black Caps should be riding high on confidence, having limbered up by humiliating England, a feat they achieved without their talisman, captain and star man Kane Williamson. While the Men in Blue have taken a more casual approach to the game, preparing with a four-day intra-squad match that only adds to the sense of anticipation.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 India vs New Zealand live stream and watch all the action from the World Test Championship Final cricket match online from anywhere - as well as details of where you can see the Test absolutely FREE!

How to watch a FREE World Test Championship Final live stream online

You can watch a FREE World Test Championship Final live stream in loads of countries around the world, courtesy of the new ICC.tv streaming service.

It's showing the India vs New Zealand match in every country where there isn't a domestic broadcaster (e.g. across Europe, South America, etc), and you can tune in on the ICC website or through the ICC.tv app, which is available on Android and iOS.

It's also possible to live stream the World Test Championship Final for free in Australia, by taking advantage of a 14-day Kayo Sports trial.

How to watch India vs New Zealand Test cricket from outside your country

In the UK, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to tap into your domestic cricket coverage from anywhere is select a server back in your home country. It's that simple.

How to watch World Test Championship Final cricket online in India

The finals are being played from June 18 to June 22, with a reserve day on June 23, should play be lost to rain or other eventualities. The scheduled starting time for each day in the WTC final is from 3.30pm IST. For cable viewers, the WTC final will be aired live in English on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. It will also be telecast on Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Indians can follow the live stream on Disney+ Hotstar with the VIP subscription, which costs Rs 399 a year or the Premium subscription that costs Rs 299 monthly or Rs 1,499 annually. Telecom service providers Jio, Airtel, VI (Vodafone-Idea) all have come out with several offers (for both mobile and broadband services) on recharge that offer a free pass to WTC Final live-streaming: The commentators for the match will be (on the Indian feed): English: Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton, Ian Bishop, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Sunil Gavaskar, Craig MacMillan Hindi : Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru. Tamil: L Balaji, Hemang Badani, Abhinav Mukund, Muthuraman R and Yomahesh Vijayakumar. Telugu: Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, Kalyan Krishna Doddapaneni, MSK Prasad and Venugopal Rao. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Where to live stream the Black Caps in New Zealand

Black Caps followers can watch the New Zealand vs India action unfold on Sky Sport, but be warned that much of the action will be taking place after midnight. Coverage starts at 8.30pm NZDT on each day of the World Test Championship Final, with play getting underway at 10pm. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages, and subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service. If you're not already a customer, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 for a weekly pass and works across a wide range of devices, including phones, laptops, Apple TV and Chromecast. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream World Test Championship Final cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final. Sky's coverage kicks off at 10am BST on each day of the action, with play getting underway at 11am. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on! A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. The cricket gets underway at 8pm AEST each day, with Fox's coverage starting at 7pm.

India vs New Zealand live stream: where to watch World Test Championship Final cricket in US (and Canada)

Oddly, in the US, there are loads of different options for cricket fans looking to tune into the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final. It's being shown by dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV, which is available from a number of cable providers in the US and Canada. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream India vs New Zealand right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels and taking care of your Euro 2020 live stream, too - for only $10 for your first month. Alternatively, there's also ESPN Plus. It costs just $5.99 per month, but you'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance. You can learn all you need to know and sign up with our dedicated ESPN Plus guide. The World Test Championship Final is also being shown on Hotstar US, which is available for $50 per year, giving you access to international cricket, as well as Bollywood blockbusters. With apps for Android and iOS, you can stream it on-the-go too. The action begins in the early morning for cricket fans based in the US, with play set to start at 6am ET / 3am PT.

