Incredible Dell XPS 15 Black Friday laptop deal cuts the price by over $650

This Black Friday deal from Dell is one of the best we've seen, cutting a huge $650 off the immensely powerful Dell XPS 15 – it's now down to just $1,749.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

This Black Friday laptop deal is for one of the most powerful configurations you can buy, with a 10th-generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 1TB SSD and huge 32GB RAM.

These specs make it a great laptop for photographers or video editors in particular, and is one of the best Dell Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

Dell XPS 15, Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB, GTX 1650 Ti: $2,399.99 Dell XPS 15, Core i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB, GTX 1650 Ti: $2,399.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

Save $650: Save a huge amount on this powerful Dell XPS 15, which is ideal for creative professionals. Featuring an 8-core 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM and GTX 1650 Ti, this thin and light laptop is a brilliant mobile workstation.

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, combining a stunning thin and light design with powerful components. Both of these models have huge price cuts ahead of Black Friday, and they offer a level of performance that may not be needed for many people.

However, if you're looking for an excellent 15-inch laptop to do creative work on, especially photo and video editing, then these are great picks, thanks to the dedicated GPU. While it won't be great for gaming, it's ideal for video editing, and it's rare to get a dedicated GPU in a thin laptop like this.

One thing to note that this is the Dell XPS 15 model with a FHD (1920 x 1200) resolution screen. This looks great, but there are more expensive models with 4K screens available as well.

