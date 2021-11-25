If the Samsung Galaxy Note range wasn’t dead before, it probably is now

If we were betting people, we’d have put money on the Samsung Galaxy Note range having been killed off for good, despite some suggestions to the contrary, and it’s looking ever more like we’re right, as reportedly the range isn’t included on Samsung’s 2022 smartphone production plan.

That’s according to South Korean site ETNews, though it’s not clear where they got this information.

The site adds that not only will there apparently not be a Samsung Galaxy Note 22, but that Samsung will stop manufacturing Galaxy Note 20 range units at the end of this year, meaning it could soon be impossible to find any Note models in stores, other than pre-owned ones.

The site claims that Samsung’s main reason for abandoning the Note range is that it’s now focused on foldable phones, with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 likely landing around when a new Note handset might otherwise have done.

This might be a sensible course of action, as reportedly Samsung sold just 9.7 million Note units in 2020, down from 12.7 million in 2019.

Those might sound like big numbers, but apparently Samsung is targeting 13 million sales for its foldable Galaxy Z series in 2022, so it seems foldable phones are increasingly big business, while the Galaxy Note range was falling out of favor.

Samsung's next Ultra phone could be a Note in all but name (Image credit: Future)

Analysis: The Note range is probably dead in name, but not in nature

While we’d take the above leak with a pinch of salt, we’d be surprised if there was a new Note in 2022 – or at all.

But that probably doesn’t matter, because it looks as if the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be more Note than not.

In fact, if leaks are to be believed it will be a Galaxy Note phone in all but name, with a similarly square design and an S Pen slot. So the Galaxy Note range probably is dead, but probably not really.

