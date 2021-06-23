I pink my gaming PC will be prettier than yours after I buy these Prime Day deals

We've covered a lot of PC gaming deals here on TechRadar for Prime Day, but in the ocean of matte black and silver, there were a few bargains that caught my eye, like a rose-colored beacon. Many of you will likely already be aware of Razer's famous Quartz range of peripherals and accessories, providing the same high quality seen in its well-established lineup, but in a gorgeous shade of pastel pink.



With Razer typically on the luxury end of the gaming market, big annual sales are a great time to grab these deals before they're back on the shelves at full price. A few of these coveted Quartz-toned products have made an appearance in the Prime Day sale, but it got me hungry for variety, and as such, I present to you some of the cutest gaming accessories and kit I found while delving into the huge list of available deals.



Be it headphones, keyboards, or some more...interesting finds (that I won't apologize for), this curated list of bargains will leave you feeling 'wowed' or 'worried'. Either way, you're welcome.

The best pink PC gaming accessory deals on Prime Day

Get the iconic 'Gamer' look Razer Kraken Kitty Gaming Headset: $149.99 $129.99 on Amazon

Save $20 - The Kraken Kitty edition gaming headset from Razer is now famous for being a must-have accessory for gamers and streamers alike. With customizable RGB lighting and built-in cat ears, you'll look incredible regardless of what you're playing.View Deal

Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: $49.99 $39.99 on Amazon

Save $10 - One of the best budget USB microphones on the market, this ultra-Precise Supercardioid isn't just easy on the wallet, but in Razer's iconic 'Quartz' shade of pink it's easy on the eyes too. The Razer Seiren Mini is now even more affordable for your high-audio recording needs. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79.99 $47.49 at Amazon

Save $32.50 - This USB headset is another iconic product from one of the world's best peripheral brands. Experience 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio across any game environment, with the option to add separate kitty ears later should you want the best of both worlds.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultralight gaming mouse: $79.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $42 - Save 53% on this super cheap Razer Viper Ultralight gaming mouse, with an ambidextrous design and a 20K DPI sensor. You're also getting mechanical optical switches and a pink cord to keep the design consistent through your various accessories.View Deal

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - I adore the original Kraken Kitty headset, but I'm also not happy with the idea of going back to being wired in. For everyone else like me, the BT edition of the Kraken Kitty provides both freedom from pesky wires as well as fashion.View Deal

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair: $309.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This gaming chair went viral over the last few months for being utterly adorable, and one of the 'pinkest' gaming chairs on the market. Not only is it fully adjustable with a locking back, but it also comes with a removable bunny ear headband. Nice.View Deal

Rinvanic RGB mousepad: $18.98 at Amazon

Save $3.80 with Prime membership - Not only is this fabric desk mat adorned with pink Sakura flowers, but it also comes with customizable RGB lighting. Who said protecting your desk had to be boring? View Deal

Sun Rain Hamster Mouse: $17.99 at Amazon

Save $3.60 with Prime membership - Okay, so this is hardly a 'gaming' mouse but just look at it. I can't speak for the quality, but its sheer adorableness means it's going straight in my basket so I can look at it on my desk forever.View Deal

Jinserta Elf Earbuds: $13.99 at Amazon

Save $2.80 with Prime membership - I won't apologies for this one. Are they any good? No idea, but I will wear them and feel like princess Zelda during all of my work Zoom calls from now on regardless. Great for a gag gift, or just being generally adorable on your Twitch stream.View Deal

More pink PC accessory deals

