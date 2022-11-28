I emptied my wallet on a 4K TV, Sony XM5 headphones and a dog camera on Cyber Monday

The Cyber Monday deals have arrived, which means that in effect Black Friday never ended, and there are plenty of deals still up from grabs, and new ones being added all the time – and after watching some deals on products I've been after for a few days, I've finally opened my wallet.



I've spent over £1,400 / $2,000 on three products that I've been waiting to buy for months. Yep, that's a lot of money – but I've saved the better part of £500 / $170 by waiting for the right deal.

For starters, I've been looking to replace my aging Sony XM3 headphones, which snapped over Halloween, so I was delighted to find Sony's latest and greatest headphones, the WH-1000XM5, reduced from £380 to £290.68 Amazon. They're also on sale in the US, where they're down from $399 to $348.68 at Amazon.



Next up on my Cyber Monday wishlist was a great Cyber Monday TV deal. I've had my eye on the LG C2 55-inch 4K HDR for a while, and when I saw it drop from £1,449.99 to £1,069.99 at Amazon UK I snapped it up. It's also on sale in the US, where it's down from was $1,796.99 to $1,696.99 at Amazon; that's not quite as big a saving as I snagged, but we've got heaps more Cyber Monday TV deals for US shoppers.

To complete my Cyber Monday hat-trick I scoured the best home security camera deals for an indoor camera so we could keep an eye on our recently-adopted dog, Jolly, and I found the eufy Camera Solo IndoorCam P24 reduced from £47.99 to £31.99 at Amazon – the same camera is down from $45.99 to $32.99 at Amazon in the US.

Cyber Monday 4K TV, Sony XM5 and dog camera deals – UK

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: was £380 now £290.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4s were outstanding, the XM3 before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat (see our review (opens in new tab) for clarification) – especially with a whopping 24% off! Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-canceling headphones.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-inch 4K HDR 120Hz TV: was £1,449.99 now £1,069.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG's 55-inch C2 series OLED TV is still at an all-time low price in this Cyber Monday sale. We loved the C2 when we reviewed it (opens in new tab), and at £1,069, this takes off over £300 the original price, which makes it a tempting prospect if you're looking to upgrade your TV.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Camera Solo IndoorCam P24: was £47.99 now £31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are moments where my wife and I need to leave the house and keep our dog, Jolly inside, but we wanted to keep track of what he was doing, which is where this camera came in. It can stream up to a 2K resolution, and as it works with Amazon's Alexa and Apple Homekit, we can check the stream wherever we are, while speaking into it like a walkie-talkie if we see him climbing onto a table again.

Buy now otherwise you could regret it

I've wanted to upgrade our aging TV for so long, as it's a 1080p display with none of the features that the latest TVs offer, and I've been waiting to see what price drops Cyber Monday would bring for the LG C2 4K TV.

Fortunately, I wasn't let down, as I was able to save £380, and I can finally reap the benefits of an HDR, 120Hz display for when I can buy a PlayStation 5 and Spider-Man Remastered.

The Eufy Camera Solo lets you keep an eye on your home – and your pets – from wherever you are (Image credit: TechRadar)

There are moments where my wife and I need to leave the house and keep our dog, Jolly inside, but we wanted to keep track of what he was doing, which is where the Eufy Camera Solo IndoorCam P24 comes in.



We can check the stream from wherever we are, while admonishing Jolly via the audio channel if we see him climbing on the sofa, or sooth him if he's getting agitated. I'm already thinking of buying another for a bedroom, as setting the Eufy camera up was so simple.

As for the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones – well, I can now listen to Spiceworld 25 (opens in new tab) with the XM5 headphones in peace, Jolly's antics notwithstanding.

