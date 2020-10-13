Hurry – the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones have been given a rare price cut

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020 – and they've been given a rare discount in this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal.

Usually $349, you can now buy the wireless headphones for $298 – though we daresay this deal will sell out rather quickly, so we'd suggest acting fast if you want to get your hands on the XM4 at this price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Luckily, Best Buy have matched this Prime Day deal with its own discount, also cutting $51 from the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4.

These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $51 discount is a real bargain. For your money you're getting a 30-hour battery life, best-in-class noise cancellation, and automatic upscaling for your digital music files.View Deal

You can take advantage of that stellar discount at Best Buy too, which has also slashed the price of the noise-cancelling headphones by 15%.View Deal

This Sony WH-1000XM4 deal comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the headphones were only released back in August.

These class-leading cans deliver excellent adaptive noise-cancellation and fantastic sound quality, with the ability to upscale your compressed digital music files automatically.

Multipoint pairing makes it easy to switch Bluetooth devices, while an auto play/pause sensor means the headphones will stop your music if you remove them from your head.

If you need to have a quick conversation, a new Speak-to-chat feature automatically reduces volume when the headphones detect the sound of voices – no need to take your headphones off when ordering a coffee.

Looking for true wireless earbuds? The Sony WF-1000XM3 have also been given a hefty discount for Prime Day:

Save $50 on one of the most popular premium wireless earbuds today at Amazon. Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. Subsequently, they're a great buy but act quickly if you want to grab them at their lowest price.

