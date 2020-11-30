Hurry - the Apple AirPods hit lowest price ever in huge Cyber Monday deal

The 2020 Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, and while we've seen several AirPods deal selling out over the weekend, Amazon has just dropped the 2019 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case down to its lowest price ever of $139.98 – that's a $59 discount, and the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen for the wireless earbuds. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best AirPods deals where you are.)

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $140. That's a $59 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – Today's Cyber Monday sale has the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life, and are good for up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions without needing to use your hands, simply calling Siri up whenever needed. You can adjust the volume, skip songs and make calls completely hands-free – although whether you'd want to when other people can hear you is another matter.



The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The Apple earbuds also deliver quality sound despite their size, and can be charged wirelessly using a charging mat or a Lightning connector.



As we mentioned above, AirPods deals have been difficult to find in stock of late, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this excellent Cyber Monday Amazon deal now before it's too late.

