AirPods deal: the Apple AirPods are in stock and on sale for $129 at Amazon

AirPods deals have been hard to find in stock as of late, but we've spotted the Apple AirPods back in stock and on sale for $128.98 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds. You'll have to act fast though, as of today, the AirPods will ship in time for Christmas, but this could change as we get closer to the big day.

AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

The Apple AirPods are packing an upgraded H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions without using your hands, simply calling Siri up whenever needed. You can adjust the volume, skip songs and take calls completely hands-free – although whether you'd want to when other people can hear you is another matter. The 2019 AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



As we mentioned above, AirPods have been difficult to find in stock, and this is the only model that's available to ship in time for Christmas. This would be a great gift idea for anyone on your list, so we recommend taking advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod prices and deals.



You can also shop for more offers with our guide to the best Christmas sales and upcoming Green Monday deals.

Not in the US? See the best AirPods deals in your region below.