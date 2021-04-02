Hurry! The AirPods Pro are on sale and back down to $199 at Amazon

If you're looking to snag a deal on the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. We've spotted the AirPods Pro on sale and back down to $199 (was $249) at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $49 - We've spotted the AirPods Pro in stock and back down to $199 at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro, this is the best deal we've found today and $20 less than last week's price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the earbuds at this price, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

