Huge deal: Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to just $299 at Walmart

If you didn't snag an iPad deal over the holidays - have no fear. We've just spotted Apple's 10.2-inch iPad in stock and on sale for just $299 (was $329) at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for the 64GB tablet.



While we've seen Apple's 2021 iPad drop to this price before, the tablet has been difficult to find in stock as of late and is currently sold out at Amazon. We don't know how long until Amazon will have the 10.2-inch iPad in stock and on sale, so it's highly recommended you pick this one up at Walmart before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal

Save $30 - Walmart now has the 2021 iPad in stock and on sale for just $299. That's the best deal we've seen and a fantastic price for the 10.2-inch iPad that packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera. This deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and Space Grey.

The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and starts off with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an impressive all-day battery life.

