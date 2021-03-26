Huge Apple sale: deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook, and more

The weekend's almost here, and to celebrate, we're rounding up today's best Apple deals from Amazon's latest sale, which include impressive discounts on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, and the powerful MacBook Pro M1.

This weekend's best Apple deals include the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $219, a $25 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Pro M1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,149.99 when you apply the additional $50 coupon at checkout.



If you're interested in iPad deals, you can score a $40 price cut on the all-new iPad Air and get the latest model Apple iPad on sale for an all-time low price of just $299.



Shop more of the best Apple deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these prices could change over the weekend, so we recommend taking advantage of these fantastic bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

Save $30 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $219. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $259 at Amazon

Save $20 - The budget Apple Watch SE is on sale for $259. This deal applies to the Black, White, and Pink sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $374 at Amazon

Save $25 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $25 discount at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the Space Gray Apple iPad at Amazon. The versatile tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another great Apple deal this week is on the new iPad Air 4 at Amazon - which is on sale for $559 - only $20 more than the Black Friday record-low price.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): $999 $949 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can score a massive $50 price cut on the 2020 iPad Pro at Amazon. Packed with 128GB of storage, the 12.9-inch tablet provides laptop-like speed and power and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $99 - Amazon has the powerful Macbook Pro M1 on sale for a record-low price of $1,149.99 when you apply the additional $50 coupon at checkout. The all-new MacBook Pro packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

