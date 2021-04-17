Epic Apple deals: AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, and the MacBook Pro on sale

Score a fantastic deal on an Apple device with these incredible bargains that we've spotted at Amazon's latest sale. You can impressive discounts on the AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, and the powerful MacBook Pro M1.

This weekend's best Apple deals include the AirPods Pro in stock and back on sale for $197, a nice $30 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6, and the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,199 (was $1,299).



If you're interested in iPad deals, you can score a $40 price cut on the all-new iPad Air and get the powerful iPad Pro on sale for $947.



See more of this weekend's best Apple deals from Amazon below and keep in mind, these prices could change at any moment, so we recommend snagging these bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case $159 $129 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $129 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $40 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $39.01 - The 44mm Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $269.99. This deal applies to the White sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.999 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale for $369.99. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Red sport band.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 128GB (Latest Model): $429 $395 at Amazon

Save $34 - For a limited time, you can score a $34 price cut on the Apple iPad in Gold at Amazon. The powerful tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another great Apple deal this week is on the new iPad Air 4 at Amazon - which is on sale for $559 - only $20 more than the Black Friday record-low price.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB): $999 $947 at Amazon

Save $52 - You can score a $52 price cut on the 2020 iPad Pro at Amazon. Packed with 128GB of storage, the 12.9-inch tablet provides laptop-like speed and power and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has a $100 discount on the powerful Macbook Pro M1. The all-new MacBook Pro packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and provides up to 20 hours of battery life.

More Apple deals

