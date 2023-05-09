Huawei’s P60 Pro flagship undercuts the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Huawei has officially unveiled its P60 Pro flagship in the UK and Europe – and for a price that undercuts the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The 8GB of RAM/256GB of storage variant of the Huawei P60 Pro – which aims to rival its premium competitors in the display, camera, and battery departments – is now available to buy from Huawei itself (opens in new tab) for £1,199.99, which is £49 less than the equivalent configuration of the current best Samsung phone and some £109 less than Apple’s current best iPhone.

The Huawei P60 Pro is also available in a 12GB of RAM/512GB of storage configuration for £1,299.99, which ships in the company’s new Rococo Pearl design, exclusively (rather than the black of the smaller storage variant).

But how does Huawei's newest flagship stack up against the latest and greatest from Samsung and Apple? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for.

Let’s start with the big numbers. On the camera front, the Huawei P60 Pro packs a 48MP main camera with variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture, which Huawei claims is the largest phone camera aperture on the market. That hefty opening will allow the phone to take in more light than its predecessor, the Huawei P50 Pro, to supposedly deliver the “best dynamic range” of any smartphone in 2023.

The Huawei P60 Pro also boasts a 48MP telephoto camera with an f/2.1 aperture and 3.5x optical zoom – which should allow the phone to rival the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s (admittedly dubious) moon photography capabilities – and a 13MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei P60 Pro boasts a 6.67-inch quad-curve OLED display (Image credit: Huawei)

As for its display, the phone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch quad-curve OLED screen (with a 1-120Hz adaptive LTPO refresh rate), and the whole thing is clad in Huawei’s super durable Kunlun glass – which, incidentally, was a feature reserved for only one version of the Mate 50 Pro.

Huawei says the addition of Kunlun glass should improve the P60 Pro’s drop resistance tenfold over its predecessor, and you’ll get IP68 dust and water resistance, too.

Under the hood, the Huawei P60 Pro houses a 4,815mAh battery that can allegedly be charged to 50% in just 10 minutes using Huawei’s SuperCharge 88W wired charging technology, while the phone also supports 50W wireless charging.

The only slightly disappointing aspect of the Huawei P60 Pro comes in the form of its processor: the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. This is by no means a sluggish chipset – some of the best phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, continue to put Qualcomm’s last-gen hardware to excellent use – but both the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer superior processors on paper.

It's also worth noting that the Huawei P60 Pro is a 4G-only device, in keeping with what we've seen from other premium Huawei handsets in recent years.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei has also lifted the lid on the Huawei Mate X3 foldable in the UK and Europe, a phone that aims to “reinvent the [foldable] standard and pave the way forward for a new era of foldable smartphones.”

Head over to our dedicated Huawei Mate X3 hub for a detailed rundown of that device, which will be available to purchase in the UK for £1,999.99 from May 26. Eager customers can pre-order the device right now, though.