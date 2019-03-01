Huawei’s new luxury phone packs Porsche branding and an AU$2,600 price tag

Looking for an excuse to drop a fat stack of cash on a new handset but not willing to wait for the Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X? You're in luck, because nothing says "I'm rich" like Huawei's new Porsche-branded and designed smartphone, Mate 20 Pro RS, which is now available to purchase in Australia.

Priced at $2,599, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS features all the Kirin 980-backed power and futuristic features of Huawei's regular Mate 20 series, only with the added style and sophistication of a finely-tuned German sports car.

Image credit: Huawei

Along with its Porsche logo and Rennsport “RS” designation, Huawei's Porsche-branded handset exudes additional panache thanks to its top grain-leather sides (which provides the phone with a more premium feel in the hand) and racing stripe finish.

Available in Black, you can now pick up the supremely slick Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS from JB Hi-Fi, the Leica store and Mobileciti online.