Huawei Watch 3 launch confirmed, but it won't be anytime soon

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed to TechRadar the company is working on a third smartwatch, but said it is in no hurry to release it.

When asked about the possibility of a third smartwatch, Yu told TechRadar, “It will come later - there’s no hurry because Huawei Watch 2 sells well. We’re not in a hurry, so we’re launching the new watch later."

Leaks and rumors of a Huawei Watch 3 have been quiet even though it’s now a full year since the company revealed its second generation wearable at MWC 2017.

Some had expected the company to bring a third iteration to the show, but instead the company used its MWC 2018 conference to announce the MateBook X Pro and new MediaPad 5 range.

Probably not with the P20

Yu didn’t reveal any exact timing details for the Huawei Watch 3, but his comments about the Huawei Watch 2 continuing to sell well suggest the firm won’t be revealing a new smartwatch alongside the Huawei P20 either.

The company will reveal its new flagship device on March 27 at an event in Paris, and we’ve heard reports it may have three cameras on the rear and focus on improving its camera credentials.

As for the Huawei Watch 3, we will likely have to wait a little while longer. Huawei does sometimes reveal products at tech conference IFA in September, so it may be we don’t see a new piece of wristwear from the firm until the tailend of 2018 or perhaps even later.