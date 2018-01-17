Huawei P Smart brings a mid-range, big screen to the UK

The mid-range Huawei P Smart has just been quietly launched in Germany, but we now know it will also be coming to the UK next month.

[Update: We've now had official confirmation from Huawei regarding the release date, price and specs of the P Smart.]

Vodafone UK has confirmed that it will be stocking the new smartphone exclusively from February 1.

The P Smart originally launched as the Enjoy 7S in China at the end of 2017, but its name was changed when the phone was rolled out to other countries such as India.

Big screen, solid specs

The Huawei P Smart features a 5.6-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio Full HD display, Kirin 658 chipset, 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, 3,000mAh battery, dual 13MP + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera and Android 8.0 Oreo.

It will slide in below the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Huawei P10, into the middle of the firm's smartphone range.

In terms of price, Vodafone will be offering the Huawei P Smart from as little as £17 per month (with a £9 upfront fee), or if you fancy a mighty 16GB of data you can up the monthly outlay to £29.

We're yet to find out the SIM free Huawei P Smart price, but once we do we'll update this article.