Looking to buy HTC U11 unlocked? It's in stock at Amazon today

HTC U11 is the most interesting phone we've test from HTC in several years, and it's now shipping to pre-order customers and available to buy immediately in the US today – if you can find it in stock.

There's good news if you're looking to purchase the HTC U11 unlocked and shop on Amazon, because it's still available to ship right away in most colors.

Read more: HTC U12 Life

It costs the normal $649 for the no contract HTC U11 and comes with free one-day shipping for Amazon Prime customers. The phone in Sapphire Blue, the color you really want (of course) takes an extra day or two to ship, according to Amazon.

This contrasts with the official HTC website, where the HTC U11 is sold out for the next two to four weeks. You can order the phone right now, but you're going to have to wait anywhere from 14 to 30 days for it.

HTC U11 unlocked vs Sprint

There's a big difference between the HTC U11 unlocked and the HTC U11 on Sprint that you should know about before making your decision.

The unlocked version works with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and other carriers. It's not compatible with Sprint, and Amazon doesn't offer a Sprint version.

If you're a Sprint customer and eager to get the HTC U11, we suggest buying it from the official Sprint website, where it is in stock (again, unlike the HTC site).

You can buy it from Sprint for full price of $696 or $29 a month spread out over the course of 24 months. You will get carrier bloatware and it is locked, however.

To find out what makes the HTC U11 unique, read up on our hands-on review of the company's new standout (and squeezable) smartphone.