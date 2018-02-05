Hoyts Cinemas’ will add esports arenas to its entertainment repertoire this year

Hoyts and Gfinity Esports Australia have announced a multi-million dollar partnership that will see a chain of esports arenas spring up in Hoyts cinema locations around Australia.

The announcement also revealed the site of the first arena, which will reside within the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney’s Moore Park and “will boast state of the art gaming equipment alongside a full broadcast and production suite.”

Officially kicking off events will be Gfinity’s own inaugural Elite Series esports event, which will be staged in front of a live audience at the Moore Park site over the course of seven consecutive weekends.

The Gfinity Esports arena in the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter will open in the second quarter of 2018 with further locations to be announced.