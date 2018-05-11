How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online: stream F1 live from anywhere

Spain Grand Prix - where and when As it has done for almost 30 years, the Spanish Grand Prix will be hosted at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which is about 25km north of Spain's most famous city You can live stream all the action from Friday's practices, through Saturday qualifying and then the big race on Sunday. Here are the key times: Practice 1 Friday 10am BST, 5am ET, 2am PT, 7pm AEST

Practice 2 Friday 2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT, 11pm AEST

Practice 3 Saturday 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT, 8pm AEST

Qualifying Saturday 2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT, 11pm AEST

The race Sunday 2:10pm BST, 9.10am ET, 6.10am PT, 11.10pm AEST

If we were Lewis Hamilton (and, honestly, we're not) we'd be feeling pretty good about ourselves at the moment. Fresh off a win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix; top of the podium at last year's Spanish Grand Prix; and, oh yeah, the current Formula One World Drivers' Champion. Thing's are looking pretty rosy for the British Mercedes driver right now.

The Spain Grand Prix is one of the oldest on the Formula One calendar and the first of the season in Western Europe. Hamilton may be the favourite for this year's race, but the likes of Sebastian Vettel, teammate Valtteri Bottas and former winner Max Verstappen will all be gunning for him this weekend. That all spells an exciting Grand Prix, and you can live stream all the F1 action from anywhere in the world on any device you wish.

It's likely to be a hot and draining Grand Prix at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. We can almost smell the whiff of burning rubber. And live streaming F1 action from the circuit is really simple, even if your local broadcaster hasn't got the rights, and on pretty much any device. Keep reading to find out how to live stream F1 coverage absolutely anywhere - and you can even do so for free in certain regions!

Live stream F1 with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the Spain Grand Prix in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have F1, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream F1 action from Spain: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the Spain Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Coverage starts at 12.30pm BST. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix in the US:

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device. Out of the US and want to login to your NBC account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to watch Spain Grand Prix: Australia stream

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for a late night, as the race starts at 11.10pm AEST - maybe take the morning off on Monday? The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Use a VPN to watch the Spain Grand Prix from your country

Unlike the UK, US and Australia, not every country has access to watch a live F1 stream. But not all is lost, using a VPN will let you virtually place your laptop, smartphone, tablet or Smart TV in a country that is showing the Spanish Grand Prix:

How do I use a VPN to watch the Grand Prix? It's really easy to do - just follow these three steps: 1. Download and install ExpressVPN or one of our other top three VPN picks from our best VPNS 2018 guide. 2. Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location where you know there's a live stream. 3. Head to the website or download the app hosting the live stream. And away you go!

Where can I watch the Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Spanish Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Finland, Israel, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Stay safe during the Spain Grand Prix

Images courtesy of Formula1.com