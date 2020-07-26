How to watch the Premier League: live stream every final day fixture from anywhere

It's the final day of the 2019/20 Premier League season and, unlike in some past campaigns, there's still everything left to play for a number of sides. From European qualification to top-flight survival, loads is at stake this Sunday as every team kicks-off at 4pm BST in the UK and 11am ET in the US. Follow our guide and don't miss a second of the action - here's how to watch a Premier League live stream of every game online today, no matter where you are in the world.

Premier League final day - essentials Every Premier League game is being televised today, with Sky airing the vast majority and BT Sport also getting in on the action in the UK. This means the cheapest way for cord cutters to watch the most fixtures is with a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass - which is great value at just £33.99.

At the top end of the table, we already know that Liverpool are champions and - along with Man City - have qualified for the Champions League next season. That leaves Chelsea, Man United and Leicester City fighting for the last two places. Chelsea and Man United both need just a point to guarantee their spot, while Leicester can book their ticket to Europe's premier club competition with a win over United.

Wolves hold the upper-hand over Spurs in the race for the last Europa League spot and a win over Chelsea guarantees that they'll be dusting off their passports once again next year - but if Wolves lose, a point for Spurs will catapult them into sixth place. The final picture depends on the outcome of Chelsea's FA Cup final against Arsenal, though.

Down in the Premier League basement, Norwich City have already been relegated and will be joined by two from the trio of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa. Bournemouth can only stay up if they win and both Watford and Villa lose - but it's more complicated thereafter. Villa stay up provided they don't lose and at least match Watford's results in terms of goal difference. Watford stay up if Villa lose and they; Villa draw and they win; or both sides win and Watford better Villa's result by two goals or more.

Whether you're a footy fan or a keen mathematician, we know you won't want to miss a second of the action - so read on as our in-depth Premier League live stream guide reveals all the best and easiest ways to watch the football online this summer.

If you're abroad for this weekend's Premier League final day and just can't bear to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you may well find it geo-blocked when you try to stream the action online via your usual provider.

Fear not! With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those games no matter where you are in the world, without resorting to some of the less salubrious corners of the internet. And best of all, it's simple to set-up and very affordable.

Keep reading to learn about all your football viewing options in most of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But first... Our software experts have tested hundreds of VPN services and we currently regard ExpressVPN as the top Virtual Private Network in the world right now. Perhaps best of all, we've secured an exclusive deal that means you can save 49% on ExpressVPN - and still get its 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, it offers added peace of mind, as using a VPN is one of the most effective ways of securing your internet connection from unwanted eyes. Check out ExpressVPN now and get the equivalent of 3-months free and enjoying a 1-month trial period. Once you sign-up, it couldn't be easier to get started - just follow the prompts to install the software and enable your account, click to find the location you want to redirect your device to, and then fire away!

Premier League final day: fixture list and UK TV guide

All times BST

Arsenal vs Watford 4pm - Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Brighton 4pm - Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea vs Wolves 4pm - Sky Sports football

Crystal Palace vs Spurs 4pm - Sky Sports Action

Everton vs Bournemouth 4pm - Sky Sports Golf

Leicester vs Man Utd - 4pm - Sky Sports Main Event

Man City vs Norwich 4pm - Sky Sports Pick/Sky One

Newcastle vs Liverpool 4pm - BT Sport

Southampton vs Sheffield United 4pm - Sky Sports Mix

West Ham vs Aston Villa 4pm - BT Sport

How to watch the Premier League: live stream every final day fixture in the UK

Subscription services like Sky Sports and BT Sport have typically held the keys to the Premier League kingdom - but access has usually excluded a large number of fixtures, especially the 3pm games. That ended with this season's unprecedented Premier League restart, which saw all 92 remaining games aired on live UK TV when the sport returned for its enforced Covid-19 shutdown in June. While the BBC and Amazon showed a handful of games, today's final day matchups are shared between Sky and BT. How to watch the Premier League on Sky: If you want to pay for Sky Sports to watch the matches but are nervous of getting into a lengthy, expensive contract, you also have options - specifically the great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass which is great value at just £33.99 a month and also bags you F1 action, PGA Tour golf, Aussie sports, and loads more. How to watch the Premier League on BT and save: Priced at just £25, a BT Sport Monthly Pass is pretty good value all things considered. You can't watch it your laptop or PC, but rather you get your Premier League live stream through the BT app on consoles, Apple TV, select Smart TVs, Chromecast, and at long last Now TV set-top boxes. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the televised Premier League games as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab ExpressVPN at 49% off and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Premier League live stream and TV guide in the US

Sunday, July 26: Arsenal v. Watford, 11am ET, Golf Channel

Sunday, July 26: Burnley v. Brighton, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock

Sunday, July 26: Chelsea v. Wolves, 11am ET, USA

Sunday, July 26: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock

Sunday, July 26: Everton v. Bournemouth, 11am ET, CNBC

Sunday, July 26: Leicester City v. Man United, 11am ET, NBC

Sunday, July 26: Man City v. Norwich City, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock

Sunday, July 26: Newcastle v. Liverpool, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock

Sunday, July 26: Southampton v. Sheffield United, 11am ET, Gold/Peacock

Sunday, July 26: West Ham v. Aston Villa, 11am ET, NBCSN

How to watch the Premier League: live stream soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season with live coverage typically available on linear TV with NBCSN and NBC since the restart - as well as their respective websites for streaming purposes. But on the final day, though, many games are actually on new NBC streaming service Peacock or require an NBC Sports Gold Pass Some are still free to watch and you just need to register with details of your cable provider to watch online, while a couple have gone off-piste and are on the Golf Channel and CNBC as per the schedule above. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - or try a FREE trial for a limited time to see if it's right for you. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live and, better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch the Premier League in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – yep, all 380 of them, including all final day matches. Those braving the unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to get a Premier League live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ and it offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season - with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch the Premier League in India: live stream the final day in India

Star Sports subscribers in India join those who are able to watch every single game of the Premier League season live, including the final fixtures of the 2019/20 season today. For subscribers wanting to live stream games on the move via a mobile device, the Hotstar app is the platform you need, available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.