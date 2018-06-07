How to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia: live stream World Cup football from anywhere

Live stream Russia vs Saudi Arabia - when and where The intimidating Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow plays host to the first game of the 2018 World Cup, as it will the final on July 15. It's a 6pm kick-off time in Russia (and Saudia Arabia), so 4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT or 1am on Friday in Australia.

So it begins. In any normal circumstances, Russia vs Saudi Arabia wouldn't exactly be the most enticing football fixture. But as the curtain raiser to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it has a potential viewing audience of billions.

Probably two of the worst teams in the tournament, a lot actually rides on this first match of the World Cup. A win for either team would mean a great opportunity to finish in the top two of group A, where Uruguay and Egypt are probably slim favorites to progress to the knockout stages.

So if you're intending to be among that number wanting to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia, we'll tell you how to get a free live stream - even if it isn't being shown in your country.

To see how to live stream every game at this year's tournament, head to our World Cup 2018 live stream guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and/or 15 months for the price of 12

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video and with a 40% discount throughout the World Cup Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Russia vs Saudi Arabia live in the UK

ITV has got first dibs on the World Cup 2018 live stream action, with kick-off at 4pm BST following straight on from the opening ceremony. That means you can also catch it on the ITV Hub app on your mobile or tablet, too.

How to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's a morning kick-off of for Russia vs Saudi Arabia at 11am ET or 8am PT. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS has the rights to show the opening game of World Cup 2018. It will be a late night though - kick-off isn't until 1am on Friday morning.

How to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country. The next challenge is how to make the 3am kick-off time...

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!