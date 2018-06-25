How to watch Nigeria vs Argentina: live stream World Cup football free from anywhere

Live stream Nigeria vs Argentina - when and where The impressive St Petersburg Stadium, holding some 64,000 spectators, is the venue for Nigeria vs Argentina on Tuesday, June 26. Kick-off is at 9pm local time, which is 7pm BST (and in Nigeria), 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am Wednesday AEST, and 3pm in Argentina.

It's crunch time. Argentina's woeful showing in Russia 2018 has been one of the stories of the tournament, but a win in their final group match could yet save their campaign. Standing in their way is a revitalised Nigeria, who know a second consecutive victory will secure their route to the last 16. It's a perfectly poised World Cup tie, and you can live stream it for free wherever you are in the world.

Amid rumours he's lost the dressing room, Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli is set to ring the changes once again with his starting XI. One of the few certainties is the presence of Lionel Messi, who'll be desperate to prove he can show his imperious best in the Albiceleste after two disappointing performances so far this World Cup.

Argentina will need to win and hope Iceland don't better their efforts against Croatia in order to qualify, while a draw may be enough for Nigeria barring a big win for Iceland. With confidence high following Ahmed Musa's superb double in their 2-0 win in round two, a vintage World Cup upset could well be in the cards.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Nigeria vs Argentina live in the UK

Nigeria vs Argentina from Group D will be shown on BBC One, with kick-off at 7pm BST. If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range colour (HDR), though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're not in the UK but still want to get the BBC coverage, then you'll need to get a VPN . That will let you change your laptop or mobile device's IP to a UK location, from where you can then watch on TVPlayer.com .

How to watch Nigeria vs Argentina: US live stream

Fox Sports is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and Nigeria vs Argentina kicks off at 2pm ET or 11am PT. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Argentina vs Nigeria: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster, so you can spend this summer dividing your time between watching the football and praying that you'll qualify for the 2022 tournament for the first time since 1986. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Not got cable? Well don't get disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to watch Nigeria vs Argentina: Australia live stream

Free-to-air SBS has announced that it will now be showing all of the group games at the Russia 2018 World Cup. The official Australian broadcaster will air the Nigeria vs Argentina game at 4am AEST in the early hours of Wednesday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Argentina vs Nigeria: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia. That means access via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

