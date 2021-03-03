How to watch New Amsterdam online: stream all-new season 3 from anywhere

Dr. Max Goodwin and his team are back on the frontline once again, as medical drama New Amsterdam returns to TV screens for a third season. Following a pattern seen with this year's runs of fellow medical dramas The Good Doctor and The Resident, the new series of the show focuses on the New York hospital's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read on as we explain how to watch New Amsterdam online and stream every new season 3 episode online wherever you are today.

Warning: minor spoilers for New Amsterdam may exist below

Intriguingly, the second season was cut short last year as it contained an episode with a somewhat prescient storyline revolving around a killer flu outbreak - the show's creators opting to can the episode after deciding it hit too close to home.

Some of the themes from that lost episode appear to have been absorbed into the opening instalment of season 3, with episode 1 tellingly titled 'The New Normal’ and seeing the hospital's neurology head, Dr. Vijay Kapoor struck down by the virus.

It's not just the pandemic that has the doctors and nurses occupied either, with a plane crash in the nearby East River seeing casualties rushed to the facility as new trauma surgeon Cassian Shin battles to save the lives of the passengers - and psychiatrist Iggy Frome desperately trying to help the pilot remember what caused the accident.

It's set to be a dramatic opener, so follow our guide below for all the ways you can watch New Amsterdam season 3 online from anywhere today.

How to watch New Amsterdam online: stream season 3 in the US

New Amsterdam season 3 is exclusive to NBC in the US, and new episodes air every Tuesday night at 10pm ET/PT. You can tune in live online via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider) or via the Peacock service with a delay. It’s $4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium tier you'll likely need to watch new episodes of New Amsterdam season 3 soon after they air on NBC linear TV. Alternatively, you can also watch NBC live with an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN. Our latest 2021 testing shows that our recommended VPN for watching New Amsterdam is working well with Peacock, FuboTV and other US streaming services from abroad.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 3 online in Canada

The great news is that Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV has the rights for season 3 of New Amsterdam, meaning you can watch new episodes at the same time they air in the US. This means New Amsterdam season 3 airs weekly on Tuesday nights at 10pm ET/PT in Canada, and better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You’ll have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch New Amsterdam season 3 without charge in Canada. Unfortunately, that's the only way you can watch in Canada - as New Amsterdam season 3 won't be available without cable in Canada. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

Can I watch New Amsterdam online in the UK?

No UK broadcaster has so far been confirmed for season 3 of the medical drama, but the first two seasons of the show were aired on Channel 4 and therefore available to watch free online via its All 4 service for a time. The final handful of shows from the second season are still available to watch for free on the latter service for a few more weeks if you managed to miss them - and hopefully when they expire, New Amsterdam season 3's UK release date will be just around the corner. If you're keen to watch the show from the start before season 3 lands, then head to Amazon Prime, which has the first two season's available on demand in their entirety. If you're new to Amazon Prime, you can sign up here - a year’s subscription costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month. And ain the UK from a country where New Amsterdam season 3 is available to watch right away can tune is just like they would at home with the help of a VPN.

How to watch New Amsterdam free online in Australia

Much like the UK, fans of the show Down Under may have a wait on their hands for season 3. But the good news is that the Nine Network has shown the previous two series of the medical drama and New Amsterdam seasons 1-2 are 100% FREE to watch on 9 Now as a result. It's still not yet confirmed if and when the network will be showing the third series in Australia, though it seems likely - and any Aussies abroad looking to catch-up on the show will find that a good VPN helps them access the service just like they would Down Under.