How to watch Kung Fu online: stream new episodes from anywhere

Bringing together old and new, Ed Spielman (creator of the original 1970s Kung Fu series) comes together with Christina M. Kim to deliver a martial arts action-adventure TV series worthy of a enrapturing a millennial audience. Finding its home at The CW, watch Kung Fu online as new episodes air every week.

It seems that millennials are never short of a quarter life crisis. Nicky Shen's leads her to abandon her plans of attending law school, instead embarking on a life-changing journey to the Shaolin Monastery in China where she hones her martial arts skills.

Upon her return to San Francisco, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, all at the hands of Chinese organized crime group, the Triad. What's more, her Shaolin mentor has been murdered, and the assassin now appears to be targeting Nicky. Really, she'd likely have been better off riding out her 'quarter life crisis' and staying in school...

Utilising her martial arts skills and the Shaolin values, Nicky seeks to protect her community, all while juggling her own personal issues and estranged family members.

It sounds like a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. That said, with a predominantly Asian-American cast, it's a promising step in the right direction for more diverse, representative TV shows and movies in the industry - as long as Kung Fu doesn't pray too heavily on stereotypes, that is.

Intrigued? Make sure you know how to watch Kung Fu online as new episodes air weekly on The CW.

How to watch Kung Fu online from outside your country

For those abroad while Kung Fu airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Kung Fu online free: stream episodes in the US

Kung Fu will air new episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on The CW, which comes as a part of cable subscriptions. You'll then be able to stream the new episode after it airs on linear TV online via The CW website. While you'll have to sign in with your cable details to access The CW online for each new episode, all episodes become free to watch a week later when the latest episode airs. That means you can watch Kung Fu online 100% for FREE - you'll just have to practice a bit of patience in the meantime. Want to watch The CW programming live, but without the cost of cable subscription? You'll need an over-the-top streaming service that offers the channel. Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for those wanting to watch Kung Fu. As well as offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels, it also gives you a 1-week free trial. Should you like what you see and decide to keep it, the cable replacement service costs $64.99 a month thereafter. Outside of the US? Watch Kung Fu just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN.

How to watch Kung Fu online in Canada

Canadian viewers intrigued by the new The CW series can watch Kung Fu simultaneously with their neighbours in the US on CTV2 at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday evenings from April 7. Thereafter, you'll be able to watch episode after they air on the CTV website and catch up if you are unable to tune into it live. Can't watch Kung Fu as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.

How to watch Kung Fu online in the UK

Unfortunately for UK viewers looking to see what the latest adaptation of the 1970s classic is all about, watching options for the 2021 Kung Fu TV series are yet to be revealed on British shores. If we were to hazard a guess, we imagine Kung Fu's UK release would follow in the footsteps of other The CW TV shows. While the likes of Supergirl can be watched with a Sky TV deal, Riverdale was dropped on Netflix, able to watch new episodes the day after they aired in the US. The former seems more likely, then. We'll be sure to keep you up to date on news when we find out more on how to watch Kung Fu online in the UK.

Can I watch Kung Fu online in Australia?

Much like the UK, it seems unclear when Kung Fu will be released outside of the US and Canada. While there have been whisperings of Kung Fu finding its home on Fox8 and its on-demand service, Foxtel Now, nothing has been confirmed. We will be sure to update this page when we know more.