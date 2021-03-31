How to watch Godzilla vs Kong: stream latest MonsterVerse instalment online

When it comes to conversations about characters you'd most like to see in a fight - and, subsequently, who would win - it's fair to say nothing quite meets the epic levels of this line-up. The fourth film in Legendary Entertainment's MonsterVerse series, Adam Wingard brings you the ultimate beast-off. Find out how to watch Godzilla vs Kong as the latest blockbuster to find itself sent straight to VOD services - with HBO Max the place to go if you're stateside.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong online Release date: March 24, 2021 Director: Adam Wingard Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry Run time: 1 hour, 53 minutes Rating: 12A Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Following on from Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), it seems inevitable that these two should cross paths. Yes, Earth's remaining Titans finally meet, with humanity caught in the crossfire of their destructive path as they come to blows.

Meanwhile, a star studded cast featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry work to uncover the truth behind the Titans' origins. Venturing into uncharted territory and realms of the world to discover the probability of mankind's survival alongside these monsters, they'll also have to work hard to maintain their safety as a conspiracy rises to wipe out the beasts forever.

Already delayed from its November 2020 release due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we will see the star studded cast of Godzilla vs Kong predominantly arrive on streaming services or through paid-VOD around the world. Find out where to watch Godzilla vs Kong online where you are.

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong online in the US

Much like the rest of WarnerBros 2021 movie releases, Godzilla vs Kong will be available to watch on HBO Max for 31 days after its release on March 31 (the Godzilla vs Kong release time is 3.01am/12.01am PT). You can subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99 a month, with access to future releases this year including The Suicide Squad, Mortal Kombat and Matrix. With your HBO Max subscription you can also find a host of great TV shows to binge, including Sex and the City, It's a Sin, as well as the Synder Cut of Justice League. Available to watch on a number of devices including media streamers like Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast, also access HBO Max on iOS and Android devices, gaming consoles like PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S and X. Also watch on most Smart TVs and on Mac and Windows desktops.

(Image credit: Legendary/Warner Bros)

How to watch Godzilla vs Kong across the rest of the world

Godzilla vs Kong received its theatrical release internationally on March 24 with the possibility to watch Godzilla vs Kong in countries and cities where cinemas have begun to reopen.

For those looking to stay home and watch from the comfort of their own home, we anticipate paid VOD to be available across the likes of Amazon Prime Video internationally, as well as iTunes and Google Play Store.

This means you'll be able to rent the movie to watch at your leisure. In the UK Godzilla vs Kong will be available to rent from April 1 for £15.99 if previous WarnerBros releases are anything to go by, likely with the option to also rent from Sky Store for Sky customers.

Canada will be able to watch along with the US on March 31, with a home premier available on Google Play Store, Cineplex Store, and iTunes. We expect Amazon Prime Video to also be added to this list.

Down under, Godzilla vs Kong is likely to be available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, while some will be able to go to their local cinema and watch on the big screen if they so choose.