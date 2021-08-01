How to watch Cycling at Olympics 2020: schedule, free live stream and more

Track cycling is one of the oldest sports at the Olympic Games, and invariably one of the most exciting. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2020 Olympics cycling live stream - including the key FREE options the world over.

Track racing, which involves cycling laps around an enclosed, bowl-shaped arena known as a velodrome, encompasses six unique events at the Olympics this year. Single riders compete in the Keirin, Sprint, and Omnium events, whereas the Team Sprint, Team Pursuit and Madison events feature teams of two or three.

If this year is similar to past Games, we can expect to see some great performances from long standing cycling rivals Great Britain and Australia. Russia, Germany, the Netherlands, and China have also ridden to some important wins in previous years, and are worth keeping a close eye on.

Some notable favorites this year include British married couple Jason and Laura Kenny, Malaysian superstar Azizulhasni Awang, and Chloé Dygert from the US.

With so many different cycling events on the roster, there’s something for everybody - from seasoned cycling fanatics, to viewers who only utter the word 'velodrome' once every four years. If you’re planning to watch cycling at Olympics 2020, find out how to live stream Olympics events below.

Women’s team sprint finals: Monday, August 2 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

Monday, August 2 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET Women’s team pursuit and men’s team sprint finals : Tuesday, August 3 from 5.15pm JST / 9.15am BST / 4.15am ET

: Tuesday, August 3 from 5.15pm JST / 9.15am BST / 4.15am ET Men’s team pursuit finals : Wednesday, August 4 from 5.55pm JST / 9.55am BST / 4.55am ET

: Wednesday, August 4 from 5.55pm JST / 9.55am BST / 4.55am ET Women's Keirin final and men's Omnium points medal race : Thursday, August 5 from 5.45pm JST / 9.45am BST / 4.45am ET

: Thursday, August 5 from 5.45pm JST / 9.45am BST / 4.45am ET Women's Madison and men’s sprint finals : Friday, August 6 from 5.15pm JST / 9.15am BST / 4.15am ET

: Friday, August 6 from 5.15pm JST / 9.15am BST / 4.15am ET Men's Madison final : Saturday, August 7 from 4.55pm JST / 8.55am BST / 3.55am ET

: Saturday, August 7 from 4.55pm JST / 8.55am BST / 3.55am ET Women's sprint finals, men's Keirin final, and women's Omnium points medal race: Saturday, August 7 from 10.45pm ET / Sunday, August 8 from 3.45am BST / 11.45am JST

Free Olympics cycling live stream 2021

Many global broadcasters are televising the Tokyo Olympics, and fortunately, some of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics website is offering free live streaming of many of the sporting events, especially the major ones, but if you want wider coverage of the Games, it’s a good idea to choose a domestic broadcaster.

Among the cycling fans in luck are those in the UK, where the BBC and its iPlayer streaming service have much of the action covered, and Australians as Channel 7 and 7plus are also providing looooooads of free live coverage. Continue reading to learn how you can live stream the Tokyo Olympics from where you are.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

Sports fans wanting to watch an Olympics live stream in 2021 should be able to access their usual free or paid coverage from all over the world. While geo-blocking typically restricts coverage when overseas to local providers - and some places of work, study or even leisure may stop you from streaming because of bandwidth restrictions - there's a really easy way to solve these issues.

The answer is as simple as downloading and installing the best VPN service, which will then allow you to tell your computer, phone, tablet or other device that it's in a different country. This means you can tune in to your usual coverage from home, wherever you are, without having to resort to an illegal stream.

Using a VPN is really simple - as easy as one-two-three, in fact!

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top overall choice is ExpressVPN, which represents the best solution for most sports fans this Olympics

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the country where your home broadcaster is based

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer and log-in as usual

FREE Olympics cycling live stream in the UK

The BBC is broadcasting the Olympics live for free in the UK - just not as much as it used to. But with track cycling being such a massive event for Team GB in recent Games, you can expect the Beeb to be showing plenty from Tokyo. BBC One and Two will telecast hundreds of hours of live footage from Tokyo, and viewers can also use the online BBC iPlayer service to catch the events (on website and apps for mobile, streaming devices, games consoles, smart TVs and more). But it's not the be-all and end-all this year, with Discovery buying the majority of the rights and hosting it on its Discovery+ and Eurosport Player platforms. The latter costs £6.99 a month or £29.99 for the year, although you can also take advantage of its 3-day free trial to get a taster of the coverage. Those looking for how to watch the Olympics in 4K Ultra HD will find their options limited to Eurosport's UHD feed - available to those with a Sky Q subscription and box. Not in the UK for the Olympics? You can always view the Games by using a VPN to connect to servers in the country.

How to watch Olympics cycling in the US without cable and on TV

In the US, NBC has the TV airing rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so cable users with NBC will have access to all the events. They’ll also have the option to watch it online on NBC’s streaming platform at no extra cost. If you don’t have cable, you’ll have to subscribe to OTT services that have the NBC channel to stream the games. Peacock TV, Sling TV and fuboTV are some of the available options. Is Peacock, Sling TV or fuboTV best for the Olympics? In terms of the best overall value, NBCSN comes as part of the $35 a month Sling Blue package, which also offers NBC proper in most major metro area markets. Check the Sling website for special offers - there's usually something eye-catching on. For example, at the time of writing your first month for only $10. fuboTV is the best cable alternative and priced accordingly, costing $64.99/month. But comes with a 1-week free trial and is a complete replacement service with all the NBC channels available in your area We'd recommend both sports fans, depending on how much of the Olympics they want to watch. At $4.99/month, Peacock TV is the cheapest option and provides a free trial of its own - though note that much of its programming schedule is given over to multi-sports coverage. This is great for general fans, but maybe a bit frustrating if you want end-to-end action of a specific discipline. Which devices are supported? All these streaming platforms are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and many other devices. For more on which NBC channel is showing what and when, check out the network giant's website.

How to watch Olympics cycling in Canada

CBC, TSN, Sportsnet, and TLN are all broadcasting Olympics 2020 in Canada. Cable subscribers can watch the games if they have any of these channels. Cord-cutters will have to subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services to view the games. TSN and Sportsnet’s streaming services cost CAD 19.99/month, but CBC offers free streaming. TLN doesn’t have a streaming service currently. The fantastic news for those north of the border is that broadcaster CBC has a whole host of live action absolutely free to watch on its website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream cycling at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel 7 has exclusive airing rights for the Tokyo Olympics. The live coverage will be broadcast for free on 7Two and 7Mate. To view the games online for free, you can use Channel 7’s superb streaming service, 7plus - available on web browsers, iOS, Android, LG TV, Chromecast, and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

More 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

If you're not in one of these countries, don't worry - the Olympics are being shown in most places around the world, though you might not luck out with free streaming and coverage levels vary considerably by location.

You can check what's on offer where you are with the help of the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.