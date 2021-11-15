How to watch Champion of Champions 2021: live stream free snooker and from anywhere

One table, 16 top players, seven days of drama. Snooker's biggest prize winners go head-to-head in one of the most thrilling tournaments of the season, and we're guaranteed a new winner. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2021 Champion of Champions snooker live stream online today from anywhere - including for free thanks to ITV and its easy-to-use ITV Hub streaming service.

Mark Selby enters as the world No. 1, having recently switched places with Judd Trump, but neither of them has ever triumphed at this tournament.

Mark Allen, the defending champion, has withdrawn, giving Ding Junhui an opportunity to take the crown as an outsider, the No. 10-ranked Chinese star having last won a tournament in December 2019.

Neil Robertson has thundered up the rankings from Down Under, thanks to his English Open victory earlier this month, while The Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan - always box office - may just be glad to not be in Milton Keynes.

Whatever happens, the good news is that it's easy to get a FREE snooker live stream - just follow our guide to watch the 2021 Champion of Champions online from anywhere.

Watch Champion of Champions FREE: live stream snooker in the UK

ITV Hub The great news for snooker fans in the UK is that the Champion of Champions is being shown on free-to-air TV. ITV4 is the channel to tune into. The event is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. That means anyone located in England can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days. The afternoon sessions typically start at 1pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 12.45pm. The evening sessions get underway at 7pm each day, with coverage generally starting at 6.45pm. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. More details follow.

How to watch Champion of Champions snooker from outside your country

We've set out below the ways you can watch a Champion of Champions live stream in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the snooker like you normally would at home.

That's the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world. A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream snooker from anywhere

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the ITV Hub site or app

Can I watch the snooker in Australia?

Until recently, Eurosport used to be the place for snooker fans in Australia to get the coverage of world tournaments. But that is no more, and we can't find it listed on any other broadcaster's schedule.

That means that the only way we can think of to live stream snooker Down Under is to grab the best streaming VPN you can and head to a broadcaster's site abroad that is showing it.

How to watch Champion of Champions snooker: live stream FREE in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch the Champion of Champions snooker in Canada. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning you can live stream the entire tournament free of charge. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Don't forget to set your alarm though, with the early sessions starting at 8am ET / 5am PT, and the evening sessions getting underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How to watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream in China

Zhibo TV Snooker fans based in China can tune into the 2021 Champion of Champions on Zhibo TV. The action typically starts at 9pm CST each evening, continuing deep into the following morning. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to watch snooker: live stream 2021 Champion of Champions in the US

A subscription costs just $19.99 a month DAZN is also showing the Champion of Champions in the US. A subscription costs just $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing, soccer and darts being some of its bigger draws. Coverage of the snooker starts at 8am ET / 5am PT most days for the early session, with the evening sessions beginning at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Don't forget, any Americans away from home right now can still tune in as normal with a VPN.

How to live stream snooker in New Zealand