How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland: live stream today's World Cup football from anywhere

Live stream Brazil vs Switzerland - when and where Brazil vs Switzerland takes place at the gleaming new Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. Opened as recently as April 2018, the stadium holds 45,000 people. This is a 9pm kick-off local time on Sunday, 17 June, which means a 7pm start BST, 2pm Eastern, 11am Pacific, 4am Monday AEST, 8pm in Switzerland and a very leisurely 3pm in Brazil.

The first weekend of the World Cup 2018 concludes in Rostov-on-Don, with the tournament's most successful ever nation Brazil, taking on Switzerland in Group E.

Having recovered from the historic 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Germany four years ago with a mightily impressive qualifying campaign, Brazil will fancy their chances in Russia – especially with such firepower at their disposal in attack. The Switzerland defenders may well have been having some sleepless nights with the likes of Neymar, Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Coutinho, Douglas Costa and Willian all competing for starting spots ahead of today's clash.

But don't write the Swiss off. Many did so before their World Cup 2010 opener against tournament favourites Spain and Switzerland pulled off a famous 1-0 win. The squad for 2018 is not short on pedigree either, with Arsenal fans no doubt ready to observe the performances of new signing Stephan Lichstiener and midfielder Granit Xhaka.

As with every game at the 2018 World Cup, we've got you covered if you're looking for a free live stream of the action. Read on to see how you can watch Brazil vs Switzerland online or on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Brazil vs Switzerland live in the UK

ITV have the rights to this opening round match – an attractive fixture for the broadcaster with World Cup viewers eagerly anticipating how Brazil will line-up in their first game. Kick-off is at 7pm BST and if you're not by a TV you can live stream for free with the ITV Hub, which also has an app for mobile and tablet viewing. Out of the UK but still want to tune in? Then the VPN method is your friend, and then get yourself on TVPlayer.com for kick-off.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and kick-off for Brazil vs Switzerland is at 2pm ET and 11am PT. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Switzerland vs Brazil: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Kick-off for Brazil vs Switzerland is 2pm EDT. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Brazil vs Switzerland: Australia live stream

Paid-for service Optus Sport is the Australian broadcaster for this one, as free-to-air SBS only has rights to the opening fixture, semi-finals, the final and games involving the Australia team. Kick-off for Brazil vs Switzerland is at the rather unsociable time of 4am Monday AEST. Those keen to avoid paid subscriptions may consider following the VPN instructions above and setting their location to the UK to watch for free.



How to watch Switzerland vs Brazil: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country. Brazil vs Switzerland is one for the early risers, with a 6am Monday kick-off.

