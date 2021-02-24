How to watch Anupama: stream the Indian drama from anywhere and for free

Following the trials and tribulations of a perfect housewife and her less than perfect day-to-day experiences, the Indian serial drama Anupama launched in mid-2020 with huge and immediate success. Now almost 200 episodes in, if you haven't got in on the action yet, there's plenty to catch up on.

As one of the most-viewed Indian TV show in the world, and with similar successes worldwide, it's no wonder countless people are wondering how to watch Anupama - and where it's possible for free. So here we'll explain exactly how to make that a reality.

Anupama has now become a daily part of hundreds of thousands of people's lives since its launch last year, and it seems we're universally captivated by the title character. A wife, mother, daughter and daughter-in-law all at once, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) resonates with just about anyone who has lived in an Indian family home, and we can't get enough.

Consistently underestimated by husband Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) but always supported by son Samar (Paras Kalnawat), Anupama's character goes against the unfortunately common belief that women are destined only to keep a home, and we always root for her while she tries to break out of her busy routine to find work and betterment.

However, it's not always easy. Antagonist Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) manipulates Vanraj and, of course, things don't usually go as Anupama expects them to – but, even with a family to look after and hurdles to overcome, she makes it through with talent and grace.

Below, we'll explain exactly how to keep up with Anupama and her family – here's how to watch Anupama FREE, wherever you are in the world.

More addictive TV: see how to watch Grey's Anatomy

How to watch Anupama FREE in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching Anupama online, with new episodes airing at 10pm from Monday to Saturday – and you can also catch it on the StarPlus channel on your TV. If you want to watch the newest episode as it comes out online, you'll need to sign up for Hotstar VIP. However, at Rs. 399 for 12 months it's not too expensive – and credit card users will get a discount down to Rs. 395. If you don't mind waiting a day, though, every Anupama episode except the very newest is available for absolutely FREE on Hotstar, too. Hotstar VIP is great for catching premium Indian TV shows and live sports like cricket. However, if you want access to Western shows, you'll need to sign up for Hotstar Premium, which costs Rs. 299 a month, or Rs. 1499 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch Hotstar can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely watch Anupama and much more.

How to watch Anupama in the UK

If you're in the UK, the easiest way to watch Anupama is to sign up for Hotstar UK. Unlike the Indian version, Hotstar UK is a subscription-only service, coming in at £5.99 a month, or £49.99 a year. With that, you'll get tons of exclusive Indian content – including Anupama – alongside Indian sports and Hotstar original programming. However, if you're abroad from India in the UK for work or a holiday and you already have a Hotstar account, you wouldn't normally be able to access it. However, by using a VPN you can get access to all the shows you watch at home wherever you are. From our testing, we've found Surfshark to be the most reliable for accessing Hotstar abroad, and at less than £2 a month, it's excellent value.

How to watch Anupama in the US

Much like for those in the UK, if you're in the US you can sign up to Hotstar and watch Anupama right away – a year's subscription will cost you $49.99. You'll get plenty of Indian content in tons of local languages, and it's a great way to keep up with the IPL and other Indian sports, too. Again, though, if you're from India and in the US for work or a holiday, you won't be able to watch all the free and premium content that's available back at home – even if you pay for it. However, if you use a VPN, you'll be able to change your location back home and use the Hotstar account you usually use. Our top recommendation is Surfshark – it's great value at just $2.49 a month, and it's the most reliable service we've tested for accessing Hotstar.

How to watch Anupama from outside your country

If you're in India, it's super simple to watch Anupama for free, but if you're anywhere else in the world you'll find that your access to Hotstar is blocked, even if you pay for it. That means if you're outside India, you won't be able to stay up to date with Anupama.

Luckily, downloading a VPN provides a simple solution. This nifty bit of kit changes your IP address, allowing you to connect to your favourite on-demand services and watch all its premium content regardless of where you’re streaming from.

Surfshark – cheap and reliable for watching Hotstar

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but we think the best option for accessing Hotstar is Surfshark. It's quick, secure, and best of all incredibly affordable. Plus, you can use it on tons of devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, among many more. What makes Surfshark particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if sign up for 2 years, you'll get a monthly price of just $2.49 – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and click connect. That's it: streaming your favourite Indian shows will now be a breeze no matter where you are. - Try Surfshark 100% risk-free for 30 days