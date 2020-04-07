Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro specs have appeared on an official database

We know that the Honor 30 range is being announced on April 15, and now we have a very good idea of what specs the phones will offer too, as specs lists for both the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro have been spotted.

The listings appeared on TENAA (a Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center), which means that the details are likely accurate, as they will presumably have been submitted by Honor itself, and they point to promisingly high-end specs.

The two phones will both seemingly have a 6.57-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, a 3,900mAh battery, 5G support, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 32MP front-facing cameras, and dimensions of 160.3 x 73.6 x 8.63mm.

Where they’ll differ is in their main cameras, with the Honor 30 apparently having a 40MP one while the Honor 30 Pro has a 50MP one, and in their RAM, with the Honor 30 having 8GB and the Honor 30 Pro having either 8GB or 12GB.

Additionally, the Honor 30 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench (a benchmarking site), which lists it as having 8GB of RAM and a Kirin 990 chipset. We’d expect the standard Honor 30 to have that chipset too, and it’s the same one as you’ll find in the Huawei P40 range.

We would generally take early benchmarks with a pinch of salt, but in terms of the listed specs there’s nothing unusual here, and the bits in the TENAA listing are very likely to be right. That means you can expect the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro to be very similar overall, and both to have specs that approach the Huawei P40 range (and other flagships) but at a likely much lower price.

Of course, Honor is owned by Huawei, which means its phones face the same major issue – namely a lack of Google apps and services, including access to the Google Play Store.

That can make them a hard sell, which is a shame, because based on these leaks and previous Honor handsets, the Honor 30 range could in most other ways be among the best – and best value – upper mid-rangers of the year.

We’ll know for sure soon, and TechRadar will bring you all the news and analysis as soon as these phones become official on April 15.

Via PocketNow