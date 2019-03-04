Honor 20 potential specs and price leaked

We could see three rear cameras on the Honor 20 , as well as processor and battery life upgrades over the Honor 10 , if a specs leak is to be believed.

An image purporting to show the upcoming phone's internals was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo by user Ichangezone , and lots of the specs it shows line up with what we we're expecting from the device.

According to the leak, the Honor 20 will run on a Kirin 980 chipset, the same as the Honor View 20 which launched in January, and a small improvement over the Honor 10’s Kirin 970.

This will ensure the smooth running of performance-boosting features like Gaming+, GPU Turbo, CPU Turbo and Link Turbo, which we’ve come to expect in Honor devices.

It’s also suggested that the handset will have a 3,650mAh battery, which is a step above the Honor 10’s 3,400mAh but still a downgrade from the Honor View 20’s 4,000mAh. In the past we’ve found the fast charging on Honor phones very quick, and this leak pegs the device’s fast charging at 22.5W, so at least recharging times will be minimal.

One of the biggest upgrades from previous Honor phones could be the Honor 20’s rumored tri-lens rear camera setup, as previous Honor devices have only had a double-lens setup. The leak suggests these will be a 48MP main sensor with 20MP and 8MP secondary cameras – these smaller cameras could be ultrawide and telephoto lenses, which typically have smaller resolutions than the main snapper.

The selfie camera is a 32MP snapper according to the leak, which is a significant jump from the 24MP and 25MP front cameras of the Honor 10 and Honor View 20 respectively.

The screen, meanwhile is said to be a 6.1-inch OLED display, which again puts the Honor 20 at a disadvantage compared to the Honor View 20 with its 6.4-inch display.

The Honor 10. Image credit: TechRadar

While we don’t expect the Honor 20 to have as big a screen or long-lasting a battery as the View 20, we’re not expecting it to cost as much either, and the leak suggests some prices which support this.

The leak suggests a 6GB RAM 128GB internal memory device will cost ¥2,999, which converts to roughly $450, £350 or AU$630, a small step up in RAM to 8GB will cost ¥3399 (or around $510, £380, AU$720) and an 8GB/256GB model will launch at ¥3799 (about $570, £430, AU$800).

Of course the converted prices from Chinese yuan may end up being way off base, because of regional pricing differences and changing conversion rates, and we’ve no idea if the leak is accurate or not; however, as these prices are a little lower than the Honor View 20, but a small increase over the Honor 10, they’re around the price point we expect the device will launch at.