Here's how you can watch FIFA World Cup 2018 in the UAE

Etisalat has announced that it will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 to its subscribers on eLife channel 777. The tournament is being held in Russia this time around and starts on the 14th of June.

Etisalat is charging AED 555 (VAT not included) for the package after completing negotiations with BeIN to show the tournament in the UAE. That package should last you through the entire duration of the tournament that is expected to conclude on the 15th of July.

Unfortunately consumers on du network might have to wait a bit longer to find out if they'll be able to watch the FIFA World Cup on their TV sets.

“We are temporarily unable to show beIN sports channels and packages due to a decision by the broadcaster beIN Sports,” said Du on Saturday in a statement to its customers.

