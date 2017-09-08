Here's a full-body look of the SpaceX spacesuit

Elon Musk is fond of sharing updates on his many ventures via social media, and today he was right back at it, revealing the first full-length look at the SpaceX spacesuit.

Posted to Instagram, the figure shown is wearing a sleek white suit with black gloves and boots.

The person is standing next to a Crew Dragon, a SpaceX capsule designed to carry humans to the International Space Station, and elsewhere.

As The Verge explains, the spacesuit is intended to be worn while traveling in the Crew Dragon. The suits are pressurized, so if the cabin loses pressure for whatever reason, the astronauts will be kept alive.

Astronaut spacesuit next to Crew Dragon A photo posted by @elonmusk on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Musk previously shared an image of the SpaceX spacesuit, however that image only showed the top half and helmet.

In the first post, from August 23, Musk explained the suit "actually works," and has been tested in double vacuum pressure.

"Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function," Musk continued. "Easy to do either separately."

SpaceX's extraterrestrial ambitions are no secret, and it seems Musk's space arm is developing new innovations right on schedule. He plans to share more spacesuit photos in the days to come.