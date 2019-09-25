Has Microsoft’s new Windows Core OS for dual-screen laptops been leaked on Geekbench?

Microsoft’s much-rumored Windows Core OS, a supposedly modular operating system designed for dual-screen laptops and other innovative devices, looks like it could be coming soon, with a device apparently running the software spotted in Geekbench results that were posted online.

The Geekbench 5 results seem to show a virtual machine running Windows Core System (64-bit), which means Microsoft could announce the new operating system very soon indeed.

With Microsoft’s October 2019 event happening on October 2, could we see an official announcement of Windows Core OS, alongside new form factor laptops – such as a dual-screen Surface device codenamed Centaurus? This latest leak certainly makes that seem more likely.

Benchmark results

Other than hinting at the possible existence of Windows Core OS, there’s not much to be gleaned from the benchmark results.

Because the software is running on a virtual machine – essentially where one PC runs the software in an emulator – it means we don’t know what kind of hardware the device running Windows Core OS will have.

It also means the benchmark results are a lot lower than we’d expect.

If Microsoft is planning on launching Windows Core OS at its October 2019 event, at least we won’t have long to wait to find out more.

Via Windows Latest