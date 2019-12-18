Grab these great PS4 games for up to half price at Amazon

Still looking for a last-minute Christmas present for the gamer in your life? Then look no further, because you can save up to 50% on selected PS4 games at Amazon.

The selection isn't huge - with only three games currently on offer - but it does include three fantastic PlayStation exclusives: Marvel's Spider-Man, Death Stranding and Days Gone (well, mostly fantastic). (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Death Stranding prices in your region.)

You can save 50% on Days Gone and Marvel's Spider-Man, making them both $19.99, while Death Stranding is down to just $35 - the lowest price we've seen to date.

