Google Pixel 3 might come to T-Mobile, ending Verizon exclusivity

While Verizon has had exclusive rights to carry Google Pixel phones in the US, that might change, and soon. T-Mobile may start selling the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL , per a report released today.

A source originally tipped off 9to5Google , but Android Police have independently confirmed the rumor. Per those outlets, T-Mobile will have those phones soon, though it’s unclear if they will be unlocked.

If true, this could give the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL a broader life beyond Verizon customers or those who have bought it unlocked.

Exclusive no more..?

Neither publication’s source revealed whether the upcoming Pixel 3a might be coming to T-Mobile as well, though the other carrier is testing the 3a on its networks, per 9to5Google; in that case, users could bring unlocked versions over to work on T-Mobile.

Nor did either site indicate whether T-Mobile would be getting the Pixel 4 , though that phone isn’t expected until November, the same month previous iterations came out in prior years.

Neither Verizon nor T-Mobile responded to requests for comment as of time of publishing; we’ll update the story if we hear back.