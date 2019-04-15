Google Pixel 3 might come to T-Mobile, ending Verizon exclusivity

While Verizon has had exclusive rights to carry Google Pixel phones in the US, that might change, and soon. T-Mobile may start selling the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, per a report released today.
A source originally tipped off 9to5Google, but Android Police have independently confirmed the rumor. Per those outlets, T-Mobile will have those phones soon, though it’s unclear if they will be unlocked.
If true, this could give the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL a broader life beyond Verizon customers or those who have bought it unlocked.
- We got our hands on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first mass-market foldable
- How good is the Google Pixel 3 stacked against the top Android phones?
- Speaking of foldables, here's all we know about the phone-tablet hybrids coming this year
Exclusive no more..?
Neither publication’s source revealed whether the upcoming Pixel 3a might be coming to T-Mobile as well, though the other carrier is testing the 3a on its networks, per 9to5Google; in that case, users could bring unlocked versions over to work on T-Mobile.
Nor did either site indicate whether T-Mobile would be getting the Pixel 4, though that phone isn’t expected until November, the same month previous iterations came out in prior years.
Neither Verizon nor T-Mobile responded to requests for comment as of time of publishing; we’ll update the story if we hear back.
- The Google Pixel 3 ranks high on our best phones list - see how it compares here