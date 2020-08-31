Google Home Max price cut ahead of Nest Speaker's release

Google has cut the price of their Home Max smart speaker to $199 (about £160/AU$280), possibly signaling that the new Nest Speaker might be on its way.

The Home Max, Google's current premium smart speaker, sold for $399 (about £320/AU$560) when it launched back in December 2017. Early in 2019, the price was cut to $299 (about £230/AU$420) where it stayed until this week.

There's no end date for the discounted price listed on the Google store page, so we don't have an indication that it will be properly replaced soon by the Nest Speaker. But at least both white and charcoal colors of the Home Max speaker are available.

Nest Speaker – coming soon?

As indicated earlier last month, the rumor mill put the release of the new Google Nest Speaker at the end of August, which has come and gone without any official word of its release.

The slashing of the price on the Google Home Max is a very strong signal that Google is looking to clear out its stock of the old smart speaker and make way for the Nest Speaker, so it may be only a matter of weeks – or even days – before the next Nest product goes on sale.

Be sure to check back regularly as we keep our eye out for more news on the Nest Speaker's release.