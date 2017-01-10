Gigabyte’s new slimline GTX 1050 Ti will power up your compact PC

Gigabyte has launched a pair of new low-profile graphics cards, with GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti offerings which will fit comfortably into a compact PC case.

Both cards benefit from a low-profile design and are 69mm wide and 167mm in length, with the lesser model being the GTX 1050 OC Low Profile 2G, which comes with 2GB of video memory as the name suggests.

The card has a base clock of 1366MHz with boost to 1468MHz in gaming mode, which is juiced up to 1392MHz with boost to 1506MHz in OC (overclocked) mode.

The GTX 1050 Ti OC Low Profile 4G offers more GPU grunt and doubles up the memory to 4GB.

This one has a base clock of 1303MHz with boost to 1417MHz in gaming mode, and once switched into OC mode, you get a base clock of 1328MHz with boost to 1442MHz.

The GTX 1050 Ti is Nvidia's perfect match for the best indie games

Power sipping

What’s also nifty about these is that both cards don’t require a power connector (although Gigabyte does recommend a minimum PSU of 300W).

In terms of connectivity, you get a pair of HDMI 2.0b ports, along with a DisplayPort 1.4 and a DVI-D connector for older displays.

Pricing of the cards has yet to be confirmed.

As we noted in our review, the GTX 1050 Ti is an excellent card for 1080p gaming, although you might want to try and push the boat out to the GTX 1060 (3GB) for extra performance if possible. Although of course this particular 1050 Ti has the added benefit of its small size.

Via: Techspot