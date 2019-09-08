Giants vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

The NFL is back and this weekend we’ll get to see the New York Giants face off against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in their 2019 regular season opener. There’s no reason to miss out on one of the league’s longest standing rivalries and this guide will tell you exactly how to get a Giants vs Cowboys live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys - when and where The Giants and the Cowboys are opening their 2019 seasons in a game against one another at the 100,000 seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, September 8. Kick-off time is set for 3.25pm local time (4.25pm ET, 9.25pm BST, 6.25am AEST).

This will be the 117th time the Cowboys and Giants have met on the field and as many of their games do, this weekend’s showdown will take place on the season’s opening weekend. The two teams have been rivals since the Cowboys came into the league in 1960 with former Giants defensive coordinator Tom Landry as the team’s head coach. The Giants were once an NFL powerhouse and they dominated the Cowboys during the first few years of the rivalry. However, the Cowboys turned things around and maintained their lead over the Giants for the better part of two decades.

Last season saw the Giants struggling and the team ended the year 5-11 while Dallas is coming off a 10-6 season and the team hopes to advance beyond the second round of playoffs this year.

Cowboys fans will be happy to hear that all-pro running back Ezekiel Elliott is back after ending his contract dispute just in time for the team’s match against the Giants. Meanwhile Giants fans can rest easy knowing that the team’s starting quarterback Eli Manning isn’t retiring any time soon and is back for the 2019 season.

Whether you’re a Giants fan in New York, a Cowboys fan in Texas or just trying to watch one of the best rivalries in the NFL this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the Giants vs Cowboys this weekend so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Watch the Giants vs Cowboys game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Giants vs Cowboys online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Giants vs Cowboys in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox. The network will show the game at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT and you can also stream it on your mobile devices, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV with the Fox Sports Go app . Don’t want to pay for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL? Don’t worry as there are a range of different streaming services now available to help you watch this game, all at different price points. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Giants in the UK

Die-hard American football fans need look no further than NFL’s International Game Pass which costs £143.99 for every single regular season game, or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch this game on Sky Sports and the network will be showing the Giants vs Cowboys on both Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event beginning at 9.10pm. If you don’t want to sing up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for FREE

While TSN is the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, unfortunately the network won’t be showing the Giants vs Cowboys game. Luckily the streaming service DAZN has you covered as it will show every Dallas Cowboys game during the 2019 preseason, regular season and playoffs. With DAZN you can watch the game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to check it out for yourself to watch Sunday’s game.

Live stream Giants vs Cowboys in Australia for FREE