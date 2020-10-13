Get Star Trek: Discovery season 1 on Blu-Ray for just $27 over at Amazon

With Star Trek: Discovery season 3 almost upon us, now's the time to get into one of the best Star Trek series in recent memory with the season 1 Blu-Ray set on sale over at Amazon for just $27 on Prime Day

Star Trek Discovery Season One on Blu-Ray: $25.49 $21.17 at Amazon

When Star Trek Discovery premiered in 2017, it caught fire like few Star Trek series before it. Now, with season 3 right around the corner, now's the time to see what all the hype was about with this awesome deal on the first season Blu-Ray set.View Deal

The Star Trek franchise had been dormant for 12 years after the poorly received Star Trek: Enterprise series finale, but it came roaring back with Discovery in 2017, marking the franchise's triumphant return to the small screen.

Season two had some rough spots, we're not going to lie, but it finished strong and with season three set to premiere this month, now's the perfect time to get into this highly-acclaimed series with the outstanding first season on Blu-Ray.

