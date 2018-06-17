Germany vs Mexico: live stream today's World Cup football match online

Live stream Germany vs Mexico - when and where This Group F game sees Germany take on Mexico at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The game will kick-off at 4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT, 1am AEST. That's 5pm in Germany and 10am in Mexico City.

This Group F game sees reigning World Cup champions Germany take on Mexico. After smashing the qualifiers by winning all 10 of their games Germany is among the favorites to win the whole thing at Russia 2018.

Mexico has qualified for the last six World Cups but has failed to make a quarter-finals in that time. Since the United States and Canada failed to qualify this year, Mexico will be the only team representing the trio of North American 2026 hosts at the World Cup 2018 – no pressure then!

Germany and Mexico have met 11 times before with Germany winning six of those games. Mexico has won just one of those, back in 1985, against West Germany. In their last meeting, in June 2017, Germany won 4-1. Not quite the famous 7-1 thrashing of Brazil in the semi-final four years ago.

You can live stream the World Cup 2018 match for free using our handy World Cup viewing guide. Or read on to see you options for this game where you are.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Germany vs Mexico live in the UK

From 4pm BST you'll be able to watch the action of the match between Germany vs Mexico live in the UK. This is thanks to coverage by BBC which will show the game broadcast on TV but also via its iPlayer app for those watching online or on a mobile device. If you're abroad and still want to catch the UK broadcast of the old enemy against Mexico, then it's really very simple to do. Grab yourself a VPN, choose UK as your location and then watch every minute on TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Mexico vs Germany: live stream in the US

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the World Cup 2018 so that's where you can catch the game live. The Germany vs Mexico kick-off time will be 11am ET, 8am PT. The Fox Go app is another way to watch, ideal for those on the go. For all cord cutters that don't have cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo . Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN service, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Mexico vs Germany: Canada live stream

For this tournament CTV is the official Canada broadcaster and will broadcast the Germany vs Mexico game live at 11am Ontario time or over the internet via the CTV Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

How to watch Germany vs Mexico: Australia live stream

If you've been looking forward to watching Germany vs Mexico down under then you're very much in luck. It's one of SBS's games of the day, meaning you get to watch free coverage in Australia. And if you're out of the country but still want to tune in to the local broadcast, then be sure to go down the VPN route as laid out above.

How to watch Germany vs Mexico: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup 2018 in New Zealand so you can catch the Germany vs Mexico game at 3am NZT in the early hours of Monday morning. Or watch it via you mobile using the Sky Go app. Another option – ideal if you don't have cable – is to watch the game via a VPN, which will let you watch as if you were in another country.

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN How can I watch the Germany vs Mexico game from my country for free? A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!